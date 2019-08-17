Fundraising While Black: Arkansas Woman Assaults Teens Selling Discount Cards

My kids used to go door to door selling discount cards and entertainment booklets to raise money for their band and dance programs and it was no problem. But if you're Black and live in Arkansas, it's possible that the mean and violent wife of the local jail administrator will beat you to the ground and hold you at gunpoint for doing the same thing.

White supremacy is a thing.

The wife of an Arkansas jail administrator was arrested and charged with assault several days after police say she pulled a gun on four black teenagers who were going door to door to raise money for their high school football team. Police in the eastern Arkansas city of Wynne, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, said the incident happened Aug. 7. Police responding to reports of “suspicious persons” found the four children on the ground, with Jerri Kelly, who is white, standing over them holding a gun, Memphis TV station WMC reported. The officer let the children stand up, and they told him they had been selling discount cards to raise money for a school athletic program. The Wynne School District said two of the four children were wearing football jerseys. Kelly, 46, was charged Monday with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Imagine being so full of hate and fear that you cannot let Black boys do what white kids do without ever being questioned. Imagine that fear enabled and reinforced by the white supremacist in the White House.

Imagine being the wife of the jail administrator and doing that. What kind of privilege she thought she had!

I hope they throw the book at her.