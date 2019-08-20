Larry Kudlow Pushes 'Optimism' Fairy To Defend Trump's Chaotic Economy

Trump's economic advisor went on multiple Sunday talk shows two days ago and deflected the fears of a recession by evoking a fairytale instead of actual hard evidence.

I've often written about the imaginary "confidence fairy" Republicans pretend will save us all after their constrictive and destructive policies strangle the U.S. economy.

And now Larry Kudlow has created a new one and no, it's not a unicorn.

Kudlow said, "Let's not be afraid of optimism. Let's not be afraid of optimism," he constantly repeated to NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet The Press.

"It's a sign of our times. And I think there's a very optimistic economy going on out there.," he said.

Todd called him out for the same crap he pulled back in 2007 when he claimed all of the experts were wrong about a Bush's financial recession.

"I admire your optimism, but the data is pointing in another direction," Todd said.

Kudlow replied, "I plead guilty to that..."

Being wrong is a plus for the Trump administration as long as you're willing to lie for Donald.

On Fox News Sunday, Kudlow pulled the same trick on host Dana Perino.

Kudlow said, "I think we're in pretty good shape and I want to just say you know, we should not be afraid of optimism. I don't know what it is, everybody wants to talk about pessimism, recession -- "

Perino interrupted, "Is that why the president -- "

"There's no recession on the horizon," he said fuzzily.

He continued, "What's wrong with a little optimism, Dana?"

Dana replied, "Oh, you know me, I'm an optimist."

WTF is optimism supposed to actually do when China responds to Trump's tariffs against them?

Even Peggy Noonan was taken aback by Kudlow's idiocy on Meet The Press.

WATCH: WSJ Columnist Peggy Noonan reacts to Larry Kudlow after he says "let's not be afraid of optimism" 3 different times on #MTP.@Peggynoonannyc: "That makes me nervous. ... It sounds like one of those hollow things that they want out there in a headline." pic.twitter.com/UJNSpg7FPP

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2019

Wall Street doesn't deal in fairies or fairy tales of any kind.

"I noticed what Carol said. Three times Larry Kudlow said: "Let's not be afraid of optimism." He kept slamming away at that."

She continued, "He wanted that to be your takeaway. That makes me nervous. That sounds like a thing we've decided we're putting out there. It sounds like "prosperity is just around the corner." It sounds like one of those hollow things they want out there in a headline."