Local Racist: ‘African Americans Keep Calling To Thank Me’

So this happened yesterday:

Trump claims the African-American community is calling him and thanking him for his racism pic.twitter.com/eUkDTEM2pZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 30, 2019

Let’s put this in context. For the past several weeks our Imperial Wizard has been attacking a lot of people, and—what are the odds!—none of them are white!

Preznint Klansman insists that he’s totally not a racist, as racists are wont to do. Some of his best friends, dontcha know.

For context, let’s explore what our Imperial Wizard (who is totally not racist) has been saying:

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, must be stealing money from his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” district where “no human being” would “want to live”

Rev. Al Sharpton, is a “racist,” a “con man,“ and a “troublemaker” who is “always looking for his next score” and who also “hates whites and cops.”

The so-called Squad should “go back” to the countries they came from.

See? Nothing racist there!

Anyway, Prznint Racist claims he’s gotten calls from (some? hundreds? thousands?) African Americans thanking him for telling the world that Baltimore is a filthy, rat-infested, crime-ridden city totally unfit for humans:

“The African American community is so thankful. They’ve called me and said finally someone is telling the truth.”

And I’m the czar of all the russias. I like the way that our Stable Genius says that the entire community called him. Seems legit. They probably all squeezed into a phonebooth down by the waterfront.

Fun fact: *legitimate* presidents have a call log and transcriptions of each call. https://t.co/fH24IUPMLj — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 1, 2019

I seriously doubt that anyone from Baltimore has called him, because I seriously doubt that anyone in Baltimore questions what he thinks about them, their city, or hell, their struggles. A recent Quinnipiac poll shows us that he has a 6% approval rating among African Americans, and another Quinnipiac poll shows us that more than half the country thinks he’s an unapologetic racist.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors