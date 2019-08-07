Mick Mulvaney Downplays Mass Shootings Because Nukes Are Worse

Trump's "acting" COS defended Donald's denials that white supremacists are a problem in the country by claiming they aren't as much of a threat as nuclear weapons are. Ya think? How many nukes have killed people in this country this year, asshat? In this decade even?

This is the type of sophistry that permeates throughout America from Trump minions everywhere, simply to support Donald's twisted, racist, and narcissistic views on race.

Mulvaney joined ABC's This Week this past Sunday and said a lot of myopic things, but substitute host Jonathan Karl asked him specifically about Trump's remarks on white supremacy.

Karl said, "Because back in March he was asked directly, do you see today white nationalism as a rising threat around the world? And his answer, 'I don't really. I think it's a small group of people that have a very serious problem.'"

"He downplayed the threat of white nationalism. Was he wrong to do that?" he asked.

Trump has made believe throughout his political career that he knows nothing about David Duke and white supremacists, and we know that's a lie.

Mulvaney replied, "No, I don't believe that's downplaying it."

Karl read the whole quote again, but Mick just again made believe Trump was correct.

Mulvaney said, "That's exactly -- look, this is not the same as international nuclear weapons. This is a serious problem. There's no question about it. But they are sick, sick people. And the president knows that. Again, Jon, I don't think it's fair to try and lay this at the feet of the president."

Really? Under the Trump administration, as NBC Reports, "The Department of Homeland Security has cut resources that were once devoted to fighting domestic terror, while the FBI assigns more agents to fight jihadis than white supremacists.

Not only is Trump aiding and abetting his white supremacists with his rhetoric, he is also helping them by taking away resources law enforcement needs to combat them.