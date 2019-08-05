Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By blogenfreude

Bad Attitudes - a tale of two Khashoggis;

Blue in the Bluegrass - why people from shithole countries make the best citizens;

d r i f t g l a s s - today in both-sides-do-it: Hugh Hewitt;

Mike the Mad Biologist - the ideology of the Thurmond presidency;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - name the shooters?

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and suggests you pick up some #MoscowMitch merch! Or perhaps some Leningrad Lindsey merch. DA!

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.