Bad Attitudes - a tale of two Khashoggis;

Blue in the Bluegrass - why people from shithole countries make the best citizens;

d r i f t g l a s s - today in both-sides-do-it: Hugh Hewitt;

Mike the Mad Biologist - the ideology of the Thurmond presidency;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - name the shooters?

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and suggests you pick up some #MoscowMitch merch! Or perhaps some Leningrad Lindsey merch. DA!

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!