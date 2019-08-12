Media Bites
MSNBC Reporter Fail: Defends Trump On Immigration

Kelly O'Donnell repeats Trump talking points on television while being paid by MSNBC. That is NOT her job.
By David
NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell on Monday said that she knows of no evidence showing that President Donald Trump prefers white immigrants.

While explaining the Trump administration’s new harsh rules for immigrants, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin recalled that Trump had expressed a preference for immigrants from Nordic countries like Norway.ADVERTISING“We know the president has had a preference with immigrants from Nordic countries,” Mohyeldin noted. “Walk us through the impact on the immigrants. Why now?”

O’Donnell wrongly suggested that Trump has not expressed a racist preference for immigrants.“I don’t know that the president has expressed a preference for Nordic countries,” she said. “That is something where I’m not sure where you’re getting that from.”

“He certainly said he has an emphasis on merit-based immigration,” O’Donnell added. “And he has talked about that extensively. So that matches up to his rhetoric.”


