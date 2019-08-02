Nancy Pelosi Calls Jared Kushner A Baltimore 'Slumlord'

Donald Trump has turned the office of the presidency into a mafioso-like troll farm and uses the bully pulpit like an actual bully to promote racism at every turn.

He's been vilifying Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore as a rat-infested wasteland but forgets that his son-in-law and daughter own rat-trap type housing.

Speaker Pelosi had enough and took aim at a real problem, telling Politico, "Maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who’s a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations.”

Mary Papenfuss writes about the conditions of Jared Kushner's holdings:

Yet apartments owned by Kushner and his family in Baltimore County were hit with hundreds of building code violations, including for rodent infestation, and have been the target of tenant lawsuits. One tenant described in a court case a leaking ceiling, maggots in the living room carpeting and “raw sewage” spewing from the kitchen sink. “The president — this comes as no surprise — really doesn’t know what he’s talking about” regarding Baltimore, Pelosi told journalists, Politico reported. “Maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who’s a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations.” Kushner’s Baltimore-area complexes were the target of a scathing investigation in ProPublica, which was co-published by The New York Times in 2017, headlined “The Beleaguered Tenants of Kushnerville.” When the apartments were cited for violations, Baltimore County issued a statement at the time noting: “We expect all landlords to comply with the code requirements that protect the health and safety of their tenants — even if the landlord’s father-in-law is President of the United States.”

If Trump was really worried about the people in Baltimore he would have started with Jared Kushner, but of course his attacks have nothing to to do with them at all and everything to do with Trump continuing his assault on Congressmen and women of color in the Democratic Party.