Rachel Campos-Duffy: Trump Is Looking Younger In Office

h/t Jason Campbell

You gotta hand it to Rachel Campos-Duffy. She's been able to parlay her lack of discernible skills into a fairly decent television career, from MTV's "Real World" (where she met and married her congressman husband, Sean Duffy (R-WI) and birthed eight children with a ninth on the way) to "The View" to Fox News. And she's savvy enough to know that now that's she's made it to the conservative Valhalla, she has to play to a very specific audience. One who needs his ego assuaged nearly constantly.

So in a discussion where Fox News hosts have to remind their aging viewership that the Democratic front runners currently vying to run against him in the 2020 election are all--like Trump--either well into or about to hit their seventh decade on this planet. Admittedly, Joe Biden, who is older than Trump by three years, has had some flubs that may or may not be age-related (honestly, he was a gaffe machine the first time he ran for president in 1988 too, so who knows?), but no one could credibly accuse Bernie Sanders (the oldest of all the candidates) or Elizabeth Warren (a relatively spry 69) of having any kind of age-related decline in mental faculties.

But can anyone actually say that of Donald Trump? It's an open secret that Trump requires handlers and careful manipulation to prevent tantrums and anger spirals. Foreign leaders and dictators know how to work him. Any intellectually honest examination of the detriments of Biden's age only magnify the manifestly more concerning detriments of Trump.

Enter Campos-Duffy, who knows which side her bread is buttered. She makes the most ridiculous claim I think anyone can make with a straight face when referring to the morbidly overweight, fast food-loving, Executive Time-taking, (allegedly) Adderall-abusing occupant of the White House: the weight and responsibilities of the highest elected position in the nation are actually making him look younger.

"Donald Trump can outwork anyone and he's, I think, the only president who actually starts to look younger in office."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Wow. That may be the craziest thing I've heard since "Mexico will pay for the wall."