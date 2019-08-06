Republican Senator: Semi Automatic Assault Weapons Are Too Popular To Be Banned

When asked about the use of military-grade assault weapons and if they should be regulated, Sen. Pat Toomey told Fox News he wasn't going to support new laws because those weapons are too popular.

I kid you not.

In his response, the Senator also compared the firepower of a semiautomatic weapon to that of a typical rifle and claimed you would kill just as many people, but that of course is a lie.

The Pennsylvania Republican Sen. was on America's Newsroom and cohost Sandra Smith said, "The shooter in Dayton had 240 rounds at his disposal when he was shot and killed... Are you making any calls or recommendations on changing laws pertaining to that?"

Sen. Toomey said, "My focus is on keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not have guns, people who have no legal right to a firearm.”

Toomey continued, “Guns that are described as assault weapons are almost invariably no more powerful than ordinary hunting rifles.”

He claimed because they look different there is an assault weapon bias of some kind.

He said, “They are no more lethal...”

Smith jumped in, "What about magazine size."

Toomey ignored that and continued with his unmoored view of reality.

“They are extremely popular, so to ban an extremely popular firearm, I’m not going to support that, that would be an infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Co-host Rick Leventhal stated there are millions of assault weapons and other guns on the street, “You will never get rid of all of them,” he said. It's in 'the Constitution.'

You would think after Toomey proposed tighter gun registration laws he'd be open to getting rid of high powered magazines and military-grade machine guns, but he's not.

I'm only surprised Sen. Toomey didn't say a knife is just as powerful as an AR-15.