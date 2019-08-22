Republicans Pressuring Kansas First-term Congressman To Resign Immediately

The Topeka Capitol-Journal reported tonight that congressman Steve Watkins, barely eight months in office, is being asked to step down immediately by Republicans in Kansas and DC. The odd thing is though that no one will say why.

Curious and curiouser.

Source: Topeka Capitol-Journal

Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins declined to answer news reporters’ questions at a campaign event Thursday amid a flurry of bipartisan speculation his career in Congress could come to an abrupt end after eight months in office. Instead, he bolted into a waiting vehicle and sped away. Republicans in Kansas and Washington, D.C., were pressuring Watkins to step down, but the reason for the possible resignation wasn’t certain. Jim Joice, the spokesman for Watkins, said there would be no resignation. Joice acknowledged widespread conversation on the topic but disputed whether GOP leaders were actually applying pressure.

Speculation so far has centered around Watkins unorthodox "open marriage", and allegations of inappropriate behavior towards multiple women.

Watkins narrowly defeated Democrat Paul Davis during a turbulent 2018 campaign in which questions were raised about Watkins’ military service and his treatment of women in Kansas, Alaska and elsewhere. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported he was dating women in Topeka during the campaign while engaged to be married and after he was wed, and identified a Wasilla, Alaska, resident who accused Watkins of unwanted sexual advances. Watkins called the allegations “preposterous.”

A Wasilla, Alaska resident? Interesting.

On the internet, even more speculation, with the dreaded words, "dick pics", popping up frequently.

My guess is that we'll know soon enough and the mystery will be solved. One thing seems certain though, Steve Watkins' time as a U.S. congressman is just about up.