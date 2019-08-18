The Resurrection Of Mark Halperin's Career Shows Once Again Women Don't Matter

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised in an industry that routinely protected the careers of the likes of Charlie Rose, Bill O'Reilly, Roger Ailes, Matt Lauer and Glenn Thrush while making the working environment as hostile as possible to female employees, that serial sexual harasser Mark Halperin feels so entitled to a media career.

And sadly, he's not wrong.

On Sunday, Politico reported that Halperin was in the process of writing a book for Regan Arts Publishing (with former talk show host, now publisher Judith Regan) on how to beat Trump in the 2020 election. And in it, he has enlisted the cooperation of 75 Democratic consultants.

-- HALPERIN interviewed more than 75 top Democratic strategists for the book including Jill Alper, David Axelrod, Bob Bauer, Donna Brazile, James Carville, Tad Devine, Anita Dunn, Karen Dunn, Adrienne Elrod, Jennifer Granholm, Ben LaBolt, Jeff Link, Jim Margolis, Mike McCurry, Mark Mellman, Amanda Renteria, John Sasso, Kathleen Sebelius, Bob Shrum, Ginny Terzano, and David Wilhelm. -- HALPERIN has re-emerged in recent months, authoring his own newsletter, resurfacing on Twitter and appearing on Sirius XM with Michael Smerconish. -- JUDITH REGAN will release this statement about why she is publishing Halperin’s book: “I do not in any way, shape, or form condone any harm done by one human being to another. I have also lived long enough to believe in the power of forgiveness, second chances, and offering a human being a path to redemption. HOW TO BEAT TRUMP is an important, thoughtful book, and I hope everyone has a chance to read it.” The cover

Not to put too fine a point on it, but what in the ever-loving F@#%??? Why are there so many Democratic consultants -- including FEMALE consultants -- cooperating with such a repugnant sexual harasser? Why are they contributing to the rehabilitation of Mark Halperin??? Are there no female writers--ones whose careers have been waylaid or even ended by being harassed on the job that could have been commissioned to write this book? Halperin famously called President Obama a "dick" and one of the sexist men in the media that feminist writer Jill Fillipovic named directly as hurting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in the face of the damaging and democracy destroying Donald Trump.

What message does this send to women, both in politics and in the media? White conservative men in the media can always have a career and damn all women for expecting consequences for bad behavior. Cool. That's EXACTLY the kind of message we should expect from Democratic consultants, right?

I hope that these consultants are seeing the feedback on social media of their rehabbing of Halperin.

Halperin was accused of pressing his erect penis against multiple women, grabbing a woman’s breasts, throwing a woman against a window & when rejected, calling a woman to tell her she’d never work in media again. https://t.co/KwQWmjWhSR — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 18, 2019

I’m just baffled by it.



It’s not like he developed a cure for cancer and we’re trying to balance -*that* against a record of sexual assault. People are trying to redeem a guy whose accomplishments are dipshit contrarian Hardball hot takes — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 18, 2019

1. Having a high-profile position in the media, getting a book deal etc, is a privilege, not a right. Mark Halperin not only sexually harassed women (something he has acknowledged), he has been credibly accused of assaulting multiple women. https://t.co/rJfWSLoGoz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 18, 2019

Shame on this publisher, shame on everyone who talked to Halperin for this book, and shame on our sick culture, which discards women the second they step out of line but *endlessly* forgives predatory men. Fuck all this. https://t.co/KfYFvypMDO — David Roberts (@drvox) August 18, 2019

If you are a Democratic consultant and REFUSED an interview request from Mark Halperin, for his new book, please say so, so we can thank you.



Dead serious. Would love to thank those who refused to help resuscitate his career, after the sexual assaults he committed. — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) August 18, 2019

even outside the very serious allegations against Halperin, the brand of political reporting where you take the words of DC consultants as unimpeachable gospel has never been more out of touch https://t.co/1ZlJbJ4Pkg — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 18, 2019

Was there an apology or act of contrition I missed? Nope, didn't think so. Embarrassed to know so many people on this list, have lost a lot of respect. Halperin return is white male privilege in action. And shame on the publisher who gave him this book deal. https://t.co/JDsSee9CYP — Karen Finney (@finneyk) August 18, 2019

Can’t imagine why anyone would think the democratic establishment has an outrageously high tolerance for elite wrongdoing https://t.co/70b6L0T3cU — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) August 18, 2019

Mark Halperin is a terrible human, a shitty political analyst, and an unbearably boring writer. (Only the first genuinely matters, but still.) To participate & enable in his return to prominence makes you part of the fucking problem. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2019

Glad everyone here felt cool sitting down with someone who repeatedly harassed young, female journalists. Well done, all. https://t.co/DSsEXbl6ij — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) August 18, 2019

I think a lot about the time Mark Halperin had to be corrected *on air* after saying nothing Trump said in the Access Hollywood tape was technically illegal. https://t.co/fsVBDkq4cB — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) August 18, 2019

I'm so excited about Mark Halperin's upcoming book, "How To Beat Trump." He's always been the face of the resistance to me. pic.twitter.com/lM1iCLWU0w — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) August 18, 2019

A known sexual predator is writing a book about how to defeat a known sexual predator, based on extensive interviews with people who have already proven they don't know how to do that.https://t.co/hkK00kYF4j — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) August 18, 2019

And of course, you listeners of "Pro Left Podcast" know that our very own Driftglass predicted this very event years ago.