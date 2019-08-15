Rudy Giuliani Is Angry That Politicians' Children Profit From Family Ties

Rudy Giuliani rolled into Laura Ingraham's show Tuesday night to share his aggravation about politicians children and the benefits they enjoy through their family associations with power.

Fill in the blank on this particular rant:

“_____'s family...has made millions and millions of dollars. Over ____'s public service. Including his son who pulled down millions from (Country A) and billions from (Country B). And the media will not cover it. They were something wrong there."

If you guessed Jared and Ivanka, you get a cookie! Because they have benefited greatly from Donald Trump's stint as president.

Now, it's also true that Rudy wasn't talking about either one of those, but was instead projecting the Trump family sins onto Joe Biden. Let this whole absurd rant be a lesson in how to watch Fox News. Just substitute the Trumps or the Bush family or the DeVos family, or even the Huckabee family in for Biden, and see how it plays.

By the way, Beau Biden served this country in the military and then in state government until he died. He didn't leave millions or billions behind. Biden's other son, Hunter, did do consulting work in Ukraine and also for Chinese countries. But the claim of "millions and billions" seems to be overblown, though it's possible the Trumps are raking in the dough.

We already know, for example, that Jared Kushner did a sleazy deal with Qatar to dump 666 Fifth Avenue, freeing himself from the albatross around his neck with some sweet Qatari money.

Also, there was the matter of the Qatar Investment Authority being a major investor in the company, Brookfield Asset Management, and Kushner’s support of a Saudi- and U.A.E.-led blockade of Qatar. To some, it sure sounded like a foreign government was trying to influence policy by greasing the president’s son-in-law’s wheels! At the time, Brookfield told reporters that the Qataris “had no knowledge of the deal before its public announcement”—apparently they don’t read The New York Times—and now that the deal has officially gone through, Doha is doubling down, insisting, somewhat curiously, that the government had absolutely nothing to do with the 666 debacle.

And then there is Rudy himself, who actually dared to point fingers at Beau Biden for making "millions" as if that wasn't something Rudy did as a private "consultant" who made some big bucks on...Ukraine. Then there was the little matter of advising Donald Trump while also making big bucks on foreign consulting contracts. Capitalizing on 9-11 AND his association with Trump?

But sure, let's talk some more about the Biden family, Rudy. As one does.

Transcript below:

“I came home from Washington a couple of weeks ago. Henry Kissinger is 90-something. Henry is still as smart as he was 30 years ago. So it’s not age, but some people get, 77, something is going on but finally here is what I’m really worried about Joe. Joe’s family for the last 40 years has made millions and millions of dollars. Over Joe’s public service. Including his son who pulled down millions from Ukraine and billions from China. And the media will not cover it. They were something wrong there. If Joe didn’t know that, he’s either delusional or he’s lying. You can’t have a son who took down a billion dollar investment from China when you were negotiating with China and you didn’t know about it. Particularly a son you are concerned about as he got thrown out of the military for failing a cocaine test.”