'Rule Of Law Republicans' Ads Attack #MoscowMitch Enablers On Election Security

A group led by Bill Kristol called Republicans for the Rule of Law are going after Mitch McConnell and his enablers for blocking election security bills. Via Huffington Post:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing new pressure from his own party for blocking two election security bills.

McConnell’s actions last month caused the derisive nickname #MoscowMitch to trend on Twitter as critics accused him of failing to give election officials the resources needed to fight expected Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans for the Rule of Law, a GOP group highly critical of President Donald Trump, launched a campaign earlier this month demanding that the Senate leader allow a vote on the bills. But McConnell hasn’t relented, so now the organization is taking out TV spots in the home states of four key senators: Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

The ads urge the senators to stand up to McConnell to get a vote on the stalled bills. Republicans for the Rule of Law said the ads will run on “Fox & Friends,” “Meet the Press” and “Fox News Sunday” in each senator’s home state as well as online.

“Don’t let Mitch McConnell stand in your way,” the spots conclude.