Suddenly, Fox 'News' Department Is Uncomfortable

Maybe some of them are finally beginning to wonder if they have any kind of professional future if they have Fox on their resumes:

President Donald Trump whined on Twitter Wednesday that Fox News “isn’t working for us anymore” after the widely watched conservative network dared to interview a Democrat.

And it’s the kind of attack that Carl Cameron, who until 2017 was the network’s chief political correspondent, said is making his former colleagues in the news department “sick to their stomachs.”

[...]

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” host Brooke Baldwin asked Cameron if he believed Trump’s tweets were the president “sort of indirectly acknowledging that he thought Fox was an arm of the Republican Party or even an arm of his own administration?” “That’s the kind of thing that makes the news department at Fox News, where I worked for a number of years, sick to their stomachs,” Cameron replied. “News people don’t like to hear that stuff,” he explained. “The entertainment side, on the other hand, is vastly different and it’s a threat to them. And Trump is basically challenging the Sean Hannitys of Fox News to beat up on the journalists. That’s not going to work either.”

Ok. But it's not as if they don't know they are Trump's state TV outlet. Of course they do. They just don't want to let go of the fiction that they are real journalists rather than propagandists.

Kudos to Cameron for leaving and talking about what's going on. I know it's late in the game but it's important to give these people a reason to leave. Fox is one of the most important reasons we are where we are in this country and it does us no good to have them hunkering down if they're feeling any inclination to jump ship. History will be the final arbiter on their complicity. Right now we are in an emergency.

By the way, this is where the hardcore Trump cult is going:

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch that amateur high school AV club version of a news organization, give it a try. It's just awesome.

Before 2016, there was a lot of talk about Trump starting his own news network if he lost. OANN was discussed as something he might be able to buy with the help of the late Roger Ailes to put together the money. Without Ailes is less likely that anyone legit would be interested but there's always wingnut welfare money around to help out the propaganda machine, not to mention many foreign adversaries who see him as a wonderful ally.

I wouldn't be surprised to see that happen if he loses in 2020. The question will be whether there is an appetite for a channel devoted to whining, crying and insulting on behalf of Donald Trump once he's out of office. (And you know that would be his directive as owner.) His act has gone very stale for a large majority. Once he's revealed for the loser he is, I suspect his cult will grow bored with him too and look to a younger fascist to follow.

Published with permission of Digby's Hullabaloo