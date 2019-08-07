Trump Hides From The Public In Dayton Appearance

Kellyanne Conway and many of Trump's minions praised their boss over his plans to visit Dayton and El Paso after the weekend's two massacres.

Trump told the press before he left that he believes his rhetoric brings "people together."

Please don't laugh. It's not a joking matter. This man is an imbecile.

Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley was not thrilled that Donald Trump was going to visit her city, and said so yesterday.

"His rhetoric has been painful to many in our community."

He finally arrived and when he did? He hid from public view.

John Wagner reports, "President Trump remained largely out of public view as he visited Dayton, Ohio, his first of two scheduled stops Wednesday intended to console cities recovering from a pair of mass shootings over the weekend."

It's very odd coming from Trump since he revels in the media spotlight, but I imagine he was afraid of some protesters.

Protests in Dayton are awaiting Trump, including a Trump baby blimp that says “Stop being a baby! Stand up to the @NRA!” Super proud of my fellow resisters in this community. #DaytonStrongpic.twitter.com/wSZHogfg3Q — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 7, 2019

Large protest against Donald Trump’s visit to Dayton Ohio #DaytonStrong @DIFA_District10 pic.twitter.com/vxOBGWQJl4 — Mike Turner is a Terrible Congressman Podcast (@mikeisterrible) August 7, 2019

Trump greeted with protests on visit to Dayton after shootings https://t.co/peo9cvrFFo — Princess Damnit 🌊❄ (@Fes_Toy) August 7, 2019

Aside from brief appearances on the airport tarmac as he arrived and departed, Trump did not speak publicly or allow himself to be photographed. Reporters traveling with him were secluded as he took part in what aides described as a series of meetings at Miami Valley Hospital with first responders, hospital staff and survivors of a shooting early Sunday morning that left nine dead.

Cat got his tongue?

The visit to Dayton was a marked break with tradition, as presidents visiting grieving communities typically offer public condolences and use the opportunity to try to comfort the nation.

Trump obviously knows he's not welcome there but even so, when the president refuses to offer condolences to a grieving community that's just cowardice.