'May God Bless The Memory Of Those Who Perished In Toledo'

At this point I have nothing to say anymore about this piss-poor excuse for a president.
As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.
At this point I have nothing to say anymore about this piss-poor excuse for a president.
As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.