Trump: 'We Have Great Mental Illness' For Gun Background Checks

While it's manifestly apparent that this entire press spray would be offered as evidence in a 25th Amendment hearing (or perhaps, Don Jr. and Ivanka want a copy for the inevitable conservatorship hearing), Donald Trump did manage to confirm that, once again, the Republican Party is totally and completely fine with Americans dying in mass shootings by angry white men.

It's not just that he's a cuck for Wayne LaPierre, because he absolutely is. It's that even in his deeply dementia-ridden, Adderal-addicted mind, he KNOWS that the right answer is to strengthen background checks and close the gun show loophole as a minimal level of responsible gun ownership. Because he goes there, saying that they're working on background checks (which, in Trump-speak, means absolutely NOTHING is being done to strengthen background checks) stumbling and repeating nonsensically until he recalls that this will make the NRA upset and backtracks to the good ol' staple, Guns don't kill people, people kill people.

But it's just a rambling mess, because Trump's brain isn't designed for moral stands or clarity of purpose. He flounders around, blaming mental illness, a theme he's used before. But it's the way he uses it that makes this clip a candidate for his 5150 hearing.

But we also have to remember, a gun doesn’t pull the trigger, a person does. We have great mental illness.

Wait, what? Is he suggesting we have a great need for resources for the mentally ill (never mind that niggly little fact that people with mental illness commit crimes far less than they are to have crime committed against them or is he bragging about the amount of mental illness in this country?

With Trump, you can never be sure.