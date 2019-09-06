Home
9/06/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Ben Folds Sings 'Moscow Mitch'
At a NYC Rooftop concert, Ben Folds takes on Mitch McConnell, with SONG! (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
h/t
Wonkette
. Open thread below...
Misc