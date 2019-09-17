CAUGHT: NC Senator Retires After He's Caught Gerrymandering His District

Politics
North Carolina Republican state Sen. John Alexander has announced that he will not seek re-election after he was caught trying to gerrymander his own district.
North Carolina Republican state Sen. John Alexander has announced that he will not seek re-election after he was caught trying to gerrymander his own district.

Alexander made the announcement on Thursday after he was seen on video Wednesday making changes that would have made his district a safe Republican seat while representing many Democrats in the Raleigh area.

The changes were pointed out on Twitter by John Bisognano, executive director of National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

