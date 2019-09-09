Chrissy Teigen Lays The Hammer Down On Trump

Chrissy Teigen has the distinction of being one of the few people that Trump has blocked from viewing his daily verbal diarrhea, otherwise known as his twitter feed. Her tweets get under his orange skin like few others. So when Trump called her out on twitter last night, for no apparent reason other than she's the wife of John Legend, she let him have it, both barrels. She pwns Trump. Strong women usually do, Trump's kryptonite.

Source: Daily Beast

President Trump lashed out at singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, on Twitter Sunday night after Legend appeared on MSNBC as part of a special town hall on criminal justice reform hosted by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help,” Trump tweeted. “I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close… A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit.”

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

He apparently did not think the MSNBC special gave him and Republicans their proper due for passing what’s known as the First Step Act.

...

As for Teigen, whom Trump blocked on Twitter more than two years ago, she had a more direct message to the president. She tweeted, “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

Later, she added, “the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”