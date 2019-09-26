C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Sound Of Imker

Declared by a few rock-n-roll pundits as the first "heavy psych" record to come out of the Netherlands, The Sounds Of Imker didn't exactly set the world on fire when their single, a song about the planet earth heading towards destruction "Train To Doomsday" was released in 1969.

The story goes that their record label hated it and refused to even ship it to stores to sell. The band ended up with the copies pressed and, in protest to the way the label was treating them they threw all those copies into a field of the Dutch countryside. The record is considered one of the rarest Dutch rock-n-roll records ever released because of that.

It's loud, dirty and charging sound is more in line with the punk rock roar that would arrive almost a decade a later than it did with a lot of hippie jams of its time.

