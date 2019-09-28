Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Entertainment
9/28/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
C&L's Sat Nite Comedy Club With Patton Oswalt
Patton tells the story of the easiest (?) big money he ever made. (not work safe)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Patton Oswalt On The View
Patton Oswalt takes on Donald Trump. It's not difficult.
Feb 27, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Patton Oswalt Answers Google'd Questions
Yes he is a Democrat and his brother is funnier than he is on Twitter.
Jan 31, 2018
By
Frances Langum
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bertha Lee Pate
It is good people around me aren't psychic
Mar 27, 2018
By
Dale Merrill
C&L's Sat Nite Comedy Club: Nick Kroll And John Mulvaney
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, speaking to John Oliver at the 92nd Street Y.
Aug 10, 2019
By
Frances Langum
C&L's Late Night Music Club With Washed Out
I've been digging on IFC's new comedy series Portlandia,featuring SNL's Fred Armisen, and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney fame. I also like the theme song, so I looked it up and here it is. There have been many great T.V. [...]
Mar 31, 2011
By
Jared Shade Reynolds
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc