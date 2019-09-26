With Donors Like These Democrats Don't Need Enemies

Now is a good time for Democrats to shake off the devil hedge fund managers and Wall Street donors who claim they support Democrats but really just want to buy them. Elizabeth Warren knows this. Jim Cramer can cry about the fears Wall Streeters have of her, but it won't change what she does.

However, it looks like they'll change what they do. Good riddance.

CNBC reports that so-called Democratic donors will back Trump if Elizabeth Warren is nominated. Those aren't allies, they're sociopaths.

“You’re in a box because you’re a Democrat and you’re thinking, ‘I want to help the party, but she’s going to hurt me, so I’m going to help President Trump,’” a senior private equity executive told CNBC. He claimed to speak on condition of anonymity because he "fears retribution by party leaders." Parenthetically, he said this before Democrats embarked on their formal impeachment inquiry.

Another executive at a large national bank told CNBC, “They will not support her. It would be like shutting down their industry.” That same person said Warren’s policies could be worse for Wall Street than those of President Obama, who signed the Dodd-Frank bank regulation bill in the wake of the 2008 financial meltdown.

Oh. That's too bad. So very sad.

As they hide behind the veil of anonymity, they voice their true feelings. “I think if she can show that the tax code of 2017 was basically nonsense and only helped corporations, Wall Street would not like the public thinking about that,” another executive said, also insisting on anonymity.

The truth is powerful. If these donors think they're some kind of allies to the Democratic Party, guess again. I would be very curious to know whether they would still do these things today, given what is now publicly known about Trump.