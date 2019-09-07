Elie Mystal Is SICK Of The Lie That The GOP Loves The Military

Elie Mystal is fed up with the GOP's constant lies about supporting the military. Their recent decision to funnel literally BILLIONS of dollars away from much needed projects, including a new middle school for children of military families living on base, is a clear sign that the Republicans care more about building The Wall to please the Mad King than they do about the actual military and their families.

REID: The corruption is open but it's not fair to limit the focus on Donald Trump, because these children and their parents have a Senator, his name is Mitch McConnell, some might call him Moscow Mitch. He doesn't like that, but that's okay. He doesn't have to like everything. You don't get to like everything. Mitch McConnell, whose home state of Kentucky will be hit by the funding shuffle to the tune of nearly $63 million, recently talked to a reporter regarding the issue and says he is committed to protecting the funding for the Ft. Campbell Middle School project. How is he going to do that?

MYSTAL: This is not just all Trump. This is the Republican Party and I think the only good thing that will come out of the Trump Administration is that I will no longer have to hear for the rest of my natural life the Republicans care about the military, because they don't and it's always been a lie, they never cared and now this is the proof that the Republican Party, not the Democrats, not Chuck Schumer, it's the Republican Party that does not care about the military, they think they're toys, they think they're pawns to be moved around a global chess board. I hope their media is listening, because i'm not going to hear it again, i'm never going to hear it again. I'm never going to have to hear again this lie that Republicans care because they don't, and this is the proof.

REID: One of the things that is so frustrating sometimes in our business, you have this constant question, I wonder if the Democrats are moving too far to the left. I wonder if the Democrats are doing enough to get to the middle. I wonder Democrats are doing enough. They're moving too far to the left. Let's talk about the Republicans for a moment. Are they moving too far to the right, when this set of Senators, we're going to put them up here, name some more names. They supported Donald Trump's emergency declaration. This is the vehicle that he's using to steal the money out of these states, including a lot of red states with a lot of military families in order to take their money.