Wait, What? Fox's 'Outnumbered' Disses Trump's Iran Policy

Hold me. I'm frightened. People on "Outnumbered" are talking sense.

One man and four women in 5-inch-heels (the format of the show) were discussing the tenuous situation between Iran and the U.S., made worse (as usual) by Trump and his war-mongering Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Even John Bolton bolted the administration because Trump's so unpredictable and unconcerned with things like terrorism, he'd be thrilled to meet with Al Qaeda the week of 9/11. So Harris Faulkner breezily asked if it may be a problem that there is no National Security Adviser on hand now that Pompeo is egging Trump on to go military with Iran over attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil fields..

Here's the part where I feel rattled. Kennedy criticized Trump. She actually admitted that he "freestyles" his way through the presidency, and that's not the best way to do ANY policy, and certainly not foreign policy. She criticized "conservative hawks, trying to push him to escalate the situation militarily with Iran." At first she says that plan might go south, and thus his prospects for re-election might be harmed. (Uh, actual PEOPLE might be harmed, Kennedy, but I don't want to quibble.)

When the Man On The Couch, Alex Conant suggested we needed to do something because of the drone and the oil fields, and Iran and Yemen, Kennedy shot back, "Why does it need to be OURS, though? That's the thing that they never satisfactorily explain to me. Why do we have to be the ones?...Why are American bombs dropping on Yemeni civilians and starving their children to death?"

When Harris Faulkner brought up the fact that Lindsey Graham is also itching for an attack on Iran, Jessica Tarlov said she wasn't surprised. Why even DEMOCRAT Chris Coons went on Fox News to argue something similar. (PSST THIS IS WHY DEMOCRATS DON'T GO ON FOX NEWS, CHRIS COONS...) Tarlov said that no one is talking about Congressional approval - Trump can't do this by himself. Then she reminded everyone that we shouldn't be starting a war based on the word of Saudi Arabia. "Saudi Arabia is not our friend. They killed our journalist. They lied about it," Tarlov said.

Melissa Francis weakly asserted they weren't just taking the Saudis' word for it, but Kennedy broke in to argue even more forcefully against it.

KENNEDY: They're giving us billions and billions of dollars in order to amass weapons that they are using on civilians. I think there is some American culpability there, and we don't have to be as deeply in bed with the Saudis as we are. TARLOV: And we certainly shouldn't be trusting them -- KENNEDY: I don't forget the fact there were 17 Saudi Arabian hijackers on 9/11, and those terrorists wanted to kill as many Americans as they possibly could. I still feel there's an element of that that is state-sanctioned. I don't think the Saudis are trustworthy at all.

Finally, Faulkner tried to say no one was talking about bombing Iran. That's when Kennedy looked like her head was going to explode, as she burst out, "That is what they're talking about! What do you think a military response is?"

You just know she was dying to end that sentence with , "ya dumbass!" but apparently there are rules of professionalism over at Fox News. But even THAT is not as surprising as the Couch Conservative agreeing with the Sacrificial Democrat to vocally oppose Commander Tiny Hands on State TV.