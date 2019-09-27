Friday News Dump: Pelosi Says Bill Barr Has Gone Rogue, And Other News

Speaker Pelosi says on AG Barr: "He's gone rogue ... I think where they are going is the cover up of the cover up, and that's very really sad for them. To have a Justice Department go so rogue ... now it just makes matters worse." pic.twitter.com/l6jhF1UzjJ

Nancy Pelosi says Barr has gone rogue. Hard to argue with that!

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says Attorney General Barr "has gone rogue" https://t.co/aWgY6oIDhF — #ImWithNancy 🇺🇸 (@ateacher97) September 27, 2019

It honestly feels like we do not have a fully functioning DOJ right now due to Barr’s corruption & conflicts. That is not how a democracy should function. And it is very sad. https://t.co/18BSOS48HZ — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) September 27, 2019

Nah. Bill Barr has some resigning to do. https://t.co/zISiYg35cM — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 27, 2019

Go after Giuliani and Barr.



Ruin the lawyers; ruin the mobster. https://t.co/jVa4jo4DiF — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 27, 2019

I agree with Nancy Pelosi that the Trump administration is engaged in a “cover up of the cover up,” but I don’t think Attorney General Barr has “gone rogue.” That implies he’s acting on his own and not taking orders. Barr is doing exactly what Trump wants him to do. https://t.co/VQEh8xyEdV — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 27, 2019

BREAKING: More than 300 former national security professionals, many of whom served presidents of both parties, express alarm at President Trump's actions and endorse the impeachment inquiry in a statement National Security Action released today. https://t.co/kERQg44Kym pic.twitter.com/1Fuq1KC3bZ — National Security Action (@natsecaction) September 27, 2019

You *really* can’t make this shit up.



A hyphen? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GTY0S4YbBc — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) September 27, 2019

Don't you just love this!?#Karma

Donald Trump, a man obsessed with Hillary Clinton's private email server, hid his politically problematic transcripts on a secret computer system meant for national security matters. https://t.co/dIjStVS0hF via @HuffPostPol — abbeludwig 🌊🌊✌ (@abbeludwig) September 27, 2019

Former ⁦@ICEgov⁩ Dir. Tom Homan shows no respect to ⁦@RepJayapal⁩ during a House hearing today after going over his time, shouting out,

“I'm a taxpayer, you work for me!” pic.twitter.com/kVK2VlWinG — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) September 26, 2019

In my study of backlash politics in the U.S., I’m interested not only in the power of actual backlashes but the view, expressed here by David Brooks, that we should not take otherwise reasonable actions because they might set off backlashes. https://t.co/dxvw1nxy8k

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Lawrence Glickman (@LarryGlickman) September 27, 2019

BREAKING- Huge tell from Putin's spokesman showing fear of more Trump conversations being exposed. Putin & Trump plotting over Russia retaking Ukraine will come out. Expect multiple news bombs to drop while a focused impeachment investigation is happening https://t.co/QjRGkZT1Ap — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) September 27, 2019

New: GOP Rep @KYComer tells me he believes WH use of a codeword-protected server for presidential phone records should be investigated by Congress. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 27, 2019

Reports that the Syrian government initiated a chlorine attack again last May is distressing & would be a clear violation of international law. The international community ought to be alarmed by the brutality of the Assad regime. https://t.co/0eyfKgNCSs — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) September 27, 2019

Trump’s Nixonian coverup.

The past is present. https://t.co/Q6PB89efR4 pic.twitter.com/9H7A6evaYs — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 27, 2019

#BREAKING: #Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera gives an update on the a #gas leak in Lawrence, which officials say began at around 3 am. At this point Columbia gas and fire officials do not know exactly where the gas leak started. More to follow. https://t.co/G4vJ4Sk2Z1#gasleak pic.twitter.com/tJ8xCWSqzt — Nia Hamm NBC10 Boston (@NiaNBCBoston) September 27, 2019

Seeing these images from #Lawrence is really jarring. One year ago, the deadly explosions rocked the community. There are still families and business that are not whole. And now another major gas leak. Stay with #NECN and #NBC10Boston for the latest.

📷: @pictureboston pic.twitter.com/DksjQUhRRB — Susan Tran (@susantran) September 27, 2019

This Day in Labor History: September 27, 1875. Striking textile workers in Fall River, Massachusetts engaged in a bread riot as the workers were forced to return to their job or face shipment to the state’s poor farm. Let's talk about Gilded Age labor cultures of resistance! pic.twitter.com/n7mPHIGoMI — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) September 27, 2019

An internal document reveals Homeland Security advised against ICE’s heavy use of solitary confinement for detainees with severe mental health disorders. https://t.co/Zcfowdg3W6 #SolitaryVoices #Immigration — ICIJ (@ICIJorg) September 27, 2019

Expect a busy recess for House Intel. Members of the House Intelligence have been told to be prepared to potentially return to Washington during the upcoming two-week recess as Democrats try to wrap up the impeachment inquiry this fall, per sources — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 27, 2019

Various advisers and gov't employees routinely listen in on presidential phone calls, but Rick Wiles is convinced that intelligence agencies are "spying on the president." https://t.co/0t9NXPowdZ https://t.co/IsuS4aqXYx pic.twitter.com/Zc3mP3Aue0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 27, 2019

It very well could be. But equally plausible is that the Russians are bluffing to cause more confusion and discontent. https://t.co/nMUbdOaTXJ — Bobby Carr (@bbbycrr) September 27, 2019

People are awakening to the idea that the GOP has long valued power over democracy.



The modern GOP was born in 1968, when Nixon implemented the Southern Strategy, focused on winning over White-segregationists fleeing the newly race-conscious Democrats.https://t.co/PRxWT2DiGz — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 27, 2019

The next president is going to have to appt a person to go through the entire govt and determine who broke laws and who should be prosecuted. I have the perfect person: Merrick Garland — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 27, 2019

NEW from me:



The National Rifle Association was a 'foreign asset' to Russia in the period leading up to 2016 election, a Senate report finds.



The 77 page Senate report draws on contemporaneous emails and private interviewshttps://t.co/ADMTA3lXFE — Tim Mak (@timkmak) September 27, 2019

