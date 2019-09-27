Politics
Friday News Dump: Pelosi Says Bill Barr Has Gone Rogue, And Other News

Nancy Pelosi says Attorney General Bill Barr isn't thinking about the country.
By Susie Madrak

Nancy Pelosi says Barr has gone rogue. Hard to argue with that!

And finally, because it's been a long week: A piano-playing dog and a baby! And autumn leaves!

