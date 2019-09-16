James Corden's Viral Takedown Of Bill Maher: 'Fat-Shaming Is Just Bullying'

Maher's 'tough love' on the obesity epidemic in the United States got called out for what it is by fellow late-night host James Corden.

Source: Yahoo

Bill Maher decided to make fun of fat people on his late-night show and claimed a little bit of shaming may be good for people, but James Corden hammered him for it, in the perfect way.

The host of “The Late Late Show” used his platform to criticize Maher’s statements that suggested were should do more to fight the obesity epidemic and stop celebrating that America is overweight.

“Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end; it needs to make a comeback,” Maher said. “Some amount of shame is good.”

So Corden, decided to address the comments and slammed his counter-part for saying something that could be harmful.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we’re not,” Corden said. “We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it.”

“Fat-shaming is just bullying,” he said into the camera... “and bullying only makes the problem worse.”