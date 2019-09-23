'Pastor' Robert Jeffress Calls Climate Change An 'Imaginary Problem'

The "Reverend" Robert Jeffress called climate change an imaginary problem all in effort to defend Trump's refusal to appear at a UN climate change summit.

Religious frauds and conmen have populated America's airwaves for many decades now. They enrich themselves on the hopes and dreams of many less fortunate Americans in a truly and disgraceful manner.

Robert Jeffress, a pastor who jumped on the Trump bandwagon from the beginning and who has been hired as a Fox News contributor, always exalts the sexual assaulting Donald Trump in every way shape or form.

And he did so this morning on Fox and Friends.

Fox &Friends brought on the homophobic Tony Perkins from Focus on the Family and the equally odious and opportunistic Robert Jeffress.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt was thrilled that Donald Trump is going to give a speech at the UN today.

Earhardt gushed, "Today, our president is set to snub a climate change event at the first day at the UN General Assembly --instead he will deliver a historic speech on religious freedom."

Jeffress was enthralled with the notion that Trump would speak on religious persecution*.

"It is a remarkable thing that this president would skip a U.N. climate change summit on an imaginary problem to address the very real problem of global persecution of believers," Jeffress said.

"What president in history would have the guts to do that?" he marveled.

It doesn't take guts to put the spotlight on a narcissistic, and egomaniac man who is the world's leading climate change denier. And his speech will not be about "religious" persecution. It will be about only one religion, given in service to the only hypocrites still firmly in his corner: Evangelicals.