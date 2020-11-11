Trump Loving Pastor Jeffress Calls The Election For Joe Biden

One of the most stringent religious right pastor's that worship at the feet of Donald Trump, Robert Jeffress finally admitted defeat on the pages of Fox News.com

The anti-Semitic pastor threw in the towel.

It appears that former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, unless President Trump succeeds in legal challenges to the counting of votes in several states. For millions of Christians across our nation, this is a bitter pill to swallow.

After giving enough lip service to Donald Trump's bruised ego and shattered persona and explained how wonderful their friendship is, Jeffress makes the point that Trump is finished.

When Joe Biden becomes president, we should commend him for the things he does right. We should condemn the things he does wrong. And above all, we must pray fervently for our president. If President Biden succeeds, we all succeed. May God bless Joe Biden, and may God bless the United States of America.

These are nice sentiments to be sure, but I find them hollow when compared to his past actions.

I predict Pastor Jeffress will never commend President-elect Joe Biden or the Democratic Party for getting things right.

He and his ilk will only focus on QAnon conspiracies and they will make every effort to trash the change in leadership of this country.

If he doesn't, then I will be the first to acknowledge it.

And may the True Believers get a clue.