Fox News Pastor Robert Jeffress: Trump Is Like McCain 'Because They Are Both Men Of Conviction'

Pastor Robert Jeffress, a Fox News contributor, on Sunday compared Donald Trump to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Following the death of McCain, Fox & Friends host Griff Jenkins asked Jeffress if a lesson could be learned from the senator's final speech extolling the importance of one's convictions.

"I think there are two lessons we can all learn from him," Jeffress said. "First of all, to be tenacious in your convictions."

"Let's be honest, the reason he and President Trump butt heads is because they are both men of conviction," he added. "And we shouldn't condemn either one for standing up for their convictions."