'Pastor' Robert Jeffress: Impeachment 'Will Cause A Civil War-Like Fracture'

On Sunday, "Pastor" Robert Jeffress went onto Fox News and preached a sermon of mockery, division, partisanship and violence. Shame on him.

Ignoring all of Trump's sins which are in public in black and white for all to see, Jeffress instead mocked Speaker Pelosi's call to be somber and prayerful as they proceed with the impeachment of Dear Leader.

"I think it’s hard to take Nancy Pelosi’s call to prayer seriously," he told his Fox friends. "I mean it reminds me of a pyromaniac with a match in hand about to set fire to a building saying, 'Please pray with me that the damage I’m about to cause isn’t too severe.' I mean if you’re really sincere about that prayer, then put down the dang match."

"[I]mpeachment is the only tool they have to get rid of Donald Trump and the Democrats don’t care if they burn down and destroy this nation in the process," he proclaimed without even a tinge of irony.

I would argue that what is happening is life-saving surgery with a chance for failure, but then again, I'm not the pastor of a megachurch in Texas that preaches Trump and guns to a congregation.

What came next should never be uttered by anyone, much less someone who calls himself a pastor. It's a call to arms and a deeply dangerous one.

After telling everyone that evangelicals were furious at the possibility that their votes for a craven sociopath might be negated, Jeffress had a prediction: "If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal."

What an irresponsible statement. And guess who picked right up on it, amplifying and modifying it for the benefit of his cult and bot army? Yep.

....If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal." Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

That was too much for even a Republican to handle. Rep. Adam Kinzinger had enough:

I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant. https://t.co/a5Bae7bP7g — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 30, 2019

Yes, but that's what Trump and his "pastor" friend are: Beyond repugnant.

