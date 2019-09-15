The Rude Pundit: The debate was mostly uninspiring, but there were a few good moments, and all our candidates are still miles better than Trump.

JoAnn Williams: Dystopian fantasies like The Handmaid's Tale are getting a little too close to reality these days.

Green Eagle: After the border migrant camps, "relocating" California's homeless people is the next logical step along the road to fascism.

Hackwhackers: The RNC is withholding valuable polling data from its own candidates when it contains bad news for Trump.

