Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753

Progress Pond: In libertarian-leaning Silicon Valley, Trump is so unpopular that a fundraiser for him requires cloak-and-dagger secrecy.

Gin and Tacos: The efforts to steer the country into a war with Iran are dumb and inept.

The New York Crank: Does Trump really have the authority to override California's clean-air standards?

John Pavlovitz: It's going to take a hell of a lot of dedicated effort to make America a decent place again.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.


