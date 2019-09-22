Crazy Eddie's Motie News: De Blasio has dropped out, but it's hard to say why he was ever running in the first place.
No Thoughts No Prayers No Nothing: Women's experience of life makes them more, not less, qualified for political leadership.
Green Eagle: Even the Whistleblower/Ukraine scandal reflects Trump's craven subservience to Putin.
Blind Injustice: The Amazon fires add to an existential crisis for indigenous peoples.
Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!