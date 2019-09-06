Right-Wing Extremist Pastor Calls Christians To Organize Militias For Civil War II

Rick Joyner, friend to Jim Bakker and right-wing extremists everywhere, has some advice for Christians: When they come for your guns, be ready to fight the next Civil War.

I'm so tired of these whacks and their obsession with weapons of mass death, all in the name of Jesus. But this guy was so over the top -- and wrong -- that my blood pressure nearly went over the edge.

“The Second Amendment is linked to militias,” Joyner told listeners. “We were meant to have militias throughout the country to defend our communities."

Notice how he forgot the whole "well-regulated" part of the Second Amendment?

"I think there is going to be a militia movement that unites and supports and is open about what they are doing and they are going to be trained and prepared to defend their communities,” he continued.

“If Christians don’t get involved in things like that, wrong people will get in,” he warned. “Christians need to get in to set the course. We’re not just going to attack other races; we’re here to defend and support. Christians have to get engaged in it."

"Jesus himself said, ‘There is a time to sell your coat and buy a sword.’ That was the weapon of their day,” he added.

Except that the whole passage he's referring to was deeply ironic and not at all some kind of universal command. Joyner's interpretation is convenient and also wrong. It's warmongering in the name of Jesus and it's deeply sick.

“We are entering a time for war and we need to mobilize,” Joyner exhorted his flock. War? Really? Who, exactly, is he expecting to go to war with? Unarmed citizens who aren't turned on by weapons that fling bullets at innocent bystanders, children, the elderly?

Joyner is no pastor. He's a greedy warmonger who hungers for blood and mayhem.

