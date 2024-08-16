MAGA Extremist Kandiss Taylor Has A Problem Running Over Screws

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Christian nationalist, MAGA cultist, (who sees globes everywhere) Kandiss Taylor claimed on Xitter that haters are purposely putting screws in front of her car. She keeps running over them and gets flat tires.

Screwgate, y'all.

I have another screw in my tire. Noticed air pressure yesterday



This is like 8th one in a month. My tire guy said it has to be purposeful. He’d never had this happen before.



I was telling my husband this morning and my 7 year old says, it is bc you work so hard for Donald… pic.twitter.com/QkHiLUBHQa — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) August 16, 2024

"Screws to the left of me, screws to the right, here I am stuck in my tires once again...." Sorry, Stealers Wheel.

Blaire Erskine did a brilliant job of lampooning this weird wacko.

Kandiss Taylor explaining how the Earth is flat pic.twitter.com/CByWpLX0ZU — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) May 25, 2023

Taylor was obsessed with the Georgia Guidestones, which she claimed was a satanic place.



I post about these crackpots because this is the base of the MAGA cult.