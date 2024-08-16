MAGA Extremist Kandiss Taylor Has A Problem Running Over Screws

Taylor, who denies she's a flat earther but sees "globes" everywhere, has a new conspiracy for you.
By John AmatoAugust 16, 2024

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Christian nationalist, MAGA cultist, (who sees globes everywhere) Kandiss Taylor claimed on Xitter that haters are purposely putting screws in front of her car. She keeps running over them and gets flat tires.

Screwgate, y'all.

"Screws to the left of me, screws to the right, here I am stuck in my tires once again...." Sorry, Stealers Wheel.

Blaire Erskine did a brilliant job of lampooning this weird wacko.

Taylor was obsessed with the Georgia Guidestones, which she claimed was a satanic place.

I post about these crackpots because this is the base of the MAGA cult.

