MAGA Pastor: The Lord Showed Me Militias Springing Up To Prepare For Civil War

Via Right Wing Watch, MAGA evangelical pastor Rick Joyner is hard-selling civil war. This isn't new, he's been doing it for years. I'm guessing it brings in the donations.

“I tell you we have to be ready to defend our families, our communities, our neighbors, our churches, everything because it is coming home,” Joyner said. “I don’t believe there’s going to be a neighborhood exempt from what’s coming.”

“We’re telling our people, ‘You really need to be able to protect your own family, and you need to be able to gather together with others who are going to join together to protect their neighborhoods,'” he continued. “I saw militias popping up like mushrooms all over the country. These weren’t racist militias. They weren’t evil. All they want to do was protect their communities. And the Lord showed me in this dream that he had seeded our whole country with a provision to defeat this onslaught, and the seeds that he has sown throughout our country to defeat it were the veterans of the Afghan and Iraqi wars who knew how to fight urban warfare and everything else.”

“Even Jesus said at one point, ‘I didn’t come to bring peace, I came to bring a sword,'” Joyner added. “We’re in that time right now. You can go on praying for unity and for the parties to come together and all that, but it’s not the time for that. That’s not going to happen right now.”

“The war that is unfolding, it’s going right down to, I think, every neighborhood in every community, every city, and it will be a civil war,” Joyner declared. “It’s going to be, I think, increasingly worse with the increasing time it takes for Americans to stand up and push back against this evil that has been taking over our land. There’s a time for peace and a time for war, it says in Ecclesiastes. Well, we’re not headed towards peace right now, we’re headed towards conflict and war, and we need to prepare for it. We need to put out the word. People need to be prepared.””