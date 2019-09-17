Stephen Colbert: 'I Didn't Think I'd Ever Be Talking About Brett Kavanaugh Again'

Stephen Colbert can't quite believe we're talking about Brett Kavanaugh and his traveling penis again.

"But there's a new book by two New York Times reporters that has a new allegation of sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh and more corroboration of the story told by one of Brett's former Yale classmates, Deborah Ramirez.

"If you'll remember, she says that, while at a party, Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face and she had to bat it away.

He quoted Ramirez as saying, "At Yale, they invite you to the game, but they never show you the rules or where the equipment is."

"Oh, unfortunately, he showed you where the equipment is," Colbert said.

He ridiculed Trump's response.

"And the president wants Kavanaugh to fight back, tweeting, "Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue."

"How does is the Justice Department supposed to come to his rescue?" Colbert said. "Is William Barr supposed to write a misleading four-page summary of his junk?"

He also mocked Trump's tweets that accused Democrats of going after poor Brett to "turn him liberal."

"Look, liberals don't need Brett Kavanaugh. Between Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, we're all good on bad penises."