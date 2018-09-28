Stephen Colbert To Brett Kavanaugh: 'Please, Save Your Indignation'

I really needed Stephen Colbert to make me feel better last night, and he came through, acting like the big brother every women needs:

Colbert also blasted Kavanaugh’s repeated beer references and encouraged the judge to pursue the love of coaching he cited during in his testimony. “Go do that!” he said. “Follow your passion. You do you – maybe just you.”

The comedian unleashed at the end of the segment, responding to Kavanaugh’s grim warning that Democratic senators “sowed the wind” and the country “will reap the whirlwind.”

“You really need a better weatherman. Because let me tell you, brother, this is the whirlwind,” Colbert said. “And the wind was sewn when Donald Trump had 19 credible allegations of sexual assault against him, bragged about sexual assault on tape and your Republican buddies up on that committee said, ‘Yeah, but we want our guy on the Supreme Court.’

And that’s you, Brett. That doesn’t mean you’re guilty. But please save your indignation that finally someone is taking one woman’s accusation of sexual assault seriously.”