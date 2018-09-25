Colbert: 'You Expect That Kind Of Thing At Dartmouth, But Yale?'

Stephen Colbert talked last night about the latest allegations that surfaced against Brett Kavanaugh, including the one where a former Yale classmates said he attacked her at a dorm party by thrusting his penis in her face.

“Wow. Seriously, that’s not good. I mean, you expect that kind of thing at Dartmouth, but Yale? At least please tell me his penis was wearing a bow tie," he said.

“Obviously, this is a disturbing allegation that has to be investigated. You don’t want to confirm a perv to a job where you get to wear a robe every day.”

Colbert wondered about Kavanaugh's plans to provide the Judiciary Committee with his personal calendar from 1982, asking why Kavanaugh still has the calendar at all.

“Who hangs onto their high school calendars? Have you kept your stuff from high school? The only things I have leftover from high school are deep emotional scars.”