SURRENDER: Schools Are Now Being Designed To Deter Mass Shooters

NBC News featured a segment with Kate Snow last night about a new high school in Fruitport, Michigan that's being designed to deter active shooters.

"Megan helped raise money for the bond issue. Her kids are still in elementary school," Snow said.

"These kids have never grown up without shootings. It's the world they live in. And it's what they know and hopefully we can just make it so it's not something that they have to focus on," the mother said.

And of course, this will only happen in the school districts wealthy enough to do it. The rest of our kids are on their own.

This is obscene.

I mean, it's reality, but it's still obscene. It is the shame of America that, bowing to the political reality of a nation held at gunpoint, it's actually easier to build new schools than to get the GOP off the NRA's teat and make our kids safe.

We all know how to change this. Make it so.