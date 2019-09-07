Texas AG Ken Paxton Ignored 'Responsible Gun Owner's' Repeated Threats To Kill Immigrants

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is an indicted felon for security fraud who has been postponing his trial for years in a legal dance that that puts the hula to shame. He even got his wife elected to the Texas legislature and the first damn thing she did was try to change the law that he is accused of violating. And he flat ass stole somebody’s expensive fountain pen and kept it for 15 months before he got caught.

His wife also wrote a song called, “I am a pistol packing Momma and my husband sues Obama,” and sang it all across the state. Paxton sued Obama 48 times. And apparently he did that because he had nothing better to do with his time, like this …

A report out Wednesday by the San Antonio Express-News found that a gun owner in Texas had sent more than 100 pages of racist and violent letters to the Texas Attorney General’s office threatening to kill undocumented immigrants over the course of a year and a half, and that nothing was done to stop him or to communicate the threat to local authorities.

Now Newsweek has found more evidence that Paxton just doesn’t give a big bear’s butt about the things he should care about.

“We will open fire on these thugs,” the white man who allegedly sent the messages wrote in an email to the office. “It will be a bloodbath.”

He didn’t write this to Paxton only once – he did it 100 times and Paxton didn’t think it needed tending to. Neighbors say the guy has security cameras all around his house and that he often emerged holding a shotgun.

Ya gotta wonder what the fool tarnation Paxton is doing with his time this time.Thank