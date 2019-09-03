Trump Suddenly Decides NOT To Kill Sick Immigrant Children

Since Orange Twitler has the attention span of a gnat, and a complete intolerance for criticism, he has reversed course on an incredibly unpopular move taken in early August that — SURPRISE! — targeted immigrants. These immigrants are here legally, but they (or their family) are receiving life-saving medical care in the United States. They're here under a "deferred action" program that allows them to avoid being deported based on their dire medical needs. It's a humanitarian issue. But "humanitarian" and "Trump" go together like Jared Kushner and a rat-free rental property in Baltimore.

On August 7, Trump decided that program would end, and people requesting the deferred action were told to shove their requests, pack their bags, and leave the country within 30 days. The decision received tremendous backlash, though, and a great deal of attention from media people like Rachel Maddow, as in the clip above.

NOW, Donald has decided sending children to their deaths is a bad look. According to The New York Times, The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it would "complete the caseload that was pending on August 7."

When asked for clarification, an agency official said the agency “is taking immediate corrective action to reopen previously pending cases for consideration.” “Whether a very limited version of deferred action will continue forward at U.S.C.I.S. is still under review. More information will be forthcoming,” said the official, who only agreed to speak on background.

In other words, don't get too comfy, sick immigrants who are here for life-saving treatments. The Spray-tan Sadist may change his mind at any moment, yet again, and cast you out. He loves to play "Chosen One" with other peoples' lives. Especially brown peoples' lives. Despite the fact that in Isabel Bueso's case, her coming to this country was doing MEDICINE a favor. The clinical trial to help find a cure for her disease couldn't go forward unless she came.

Ms. Bueso’s lawyer, Martin Lawler, said, “It’s unclear whether people will be granted appropriate extensions or whether people like Isabel will always be living on the knife’s edge, worried that the next extension will not be granted when they are in the middle of receiving medical treatment for their serious diseases.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ A longtime advocate for people with rare diseases, Ms. Bueso said that she planned to lobby Congress to find long-term relief for patients. “We have to find a permanent solution so that families like mine don’t have to go through this again,” she said.

Families like this wouldn't have to be going through this at ALL if the current White House occupant had anything resembling a conscience or an ounce of humanity.