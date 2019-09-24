UK Supreme Court Rules That Boris Johnson Basically Lied To The Queen

Joe Scarborough announced breaking news out of Britain and brought on Edward Luce, of the Financial Times.

"Ed, Boris Johnson's losing streak, it's remarkable. He loses yet another one. This, a Supreme Court decision that i am shocked by because it had to do with Johnson deciding to suspend Parliament. I was sure that they were going hide behind the fact it was a political decision. But the court has decided something completely different at a stunning decision. Tell us about it," Scarborough said.

"So 11 judges unanimously ruled that Boris's advice to the queen to pro rogue, to suspend Parliament for five weeks, was based on bad advice," Luce said.

"Essentially in plain English, that he lied to the queen and that therefore the current suspension of Parliament, which most people think was designed by Boris to prevent any debate on Brexit and Britain's hasty exit from Europe, that that is illegal, fully illegal, no nuance about this. This was as plain as English as you get. Parliament therefore has to reconvene. The speaker has said it will reconvene and it has to start doing its work again.

"So it's a deep humiliation for Boris Johnson who is in New York at the moment, who is in fact about to give a big speech later today to the U.N. General Assembly, and may well have to return to Britain. Calls for his resignation -- I very much doubt he can be shamed into resigning, but Parliament will have to be reconvened. It's another defeat in a long line of pure defeats since he became prime minister two months ago and what a devastating defeat.

"And what a devastating defeat. And a court in effect, as you said, saying that Boris Johnson lied to the queen, your colleague in the Financial Times, Philip Stevens, wrote on the 20th of September that it 'strips democracy of trust, self-restraint, and truths. And what remains is majoritarianism of the mob.' I wonder, how -- how impactful will a ruling be that determines the prime minister of Great Britain lied to the queen?" Scarborough said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"It depends on how easily he can be shamed. And I'm afraid to say on current evidence that he's sort of making a bid for shamelessness. The people around him -- most importantly Dominic Cummings, this Rasputin-type adviser, believe that Boris should just ignore legal rulings, ignore being shamed, and plow ahead over the cliff, if you like, to the no-deal Brexit. At some point in the coming weeks there will have to be a general election whether he resigns or not from the prime ministership in which he and notable men, Jacob Rees Mogg, of the people are going to run as The People versus Parliament.

"Odd as that might sound to American ears, today's Supreme Court ruling might even reinforce that electoral -- that campaign line because they can portray these 11 judges and the queen, whoever else they like, as part of the deep state. There's a very Trumpian logic to this," Luce said.