Open Thread: Democratic Presidential Debate From Houston

Ten candidates, three hours, one night only.
By Frances Langum
Image from: ABC/Facebook

ABC News is streaming the debate on YouTube. They've disabled embeds and live chat for their outing, which is a shame.

ABC News:

On Thursday, the 10 highest-polling candidates will appear for a single night of debate in Houston hosted by ABC News and Univision -- the smallest roster yet in the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still counts 20.

Debate thread below: who strikes you as the best? What answers are surprising? Who has the best line of the night?


