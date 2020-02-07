New Hampshire Democratic Debate Open Thread

Yes, there is a Democratic debate tonight. The New Hampshire Primary is next Tuesday.

The debate is 8 to 11 pm Eastern.

Moderators are George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Candidates who made the cut, in alphabetical order:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Tom Steyer

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

You can watch the live stream here. ABC isn't allowing embeds, so you'll have to open a new window to watch it streamed on YouTube.