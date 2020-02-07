Politics
New Hampshire Democratic Debate Open Thread

Seven Democratic candidates debate in New Hampshire.
By Frances Langum
Image from: ABC News / Screengrab

Yes, there is a Democratic debate tonight. The New Hampshire Primary is next Tuesday.

The debate is 8 to 11 pm Eastern.

Moderators are George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Candidates who made the cut, in alphabetical order:

Former Vice President Joe Biden
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Businessman Tom Steyer
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

You can watch the live stream here. ABC isn't allowing embeds, so you'll have to open a new window to watch it streamed on YouTube.

