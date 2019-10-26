Bill Barr Blows

Axios morning email thingie gives us a very terse hint of things to come:

The Justice Department has shifted its review of the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe to a criminal investigation, AP reports, confirming the N.Y. Times. Why it matters: The designation gives prosecutors the ability to issue subpoenas, impanel a grand jury, compel witnesses to give testimony and bring federal criminal charges

It’s not a surprise that Bill ‘Low’ Barr is a company man, and that company is Grift Inc these days, and turning the probe of the Mueller investigation into a criminal inquiry will ensure that the 4th Reich can grab headlines away from the impeachment hearing. But Her Emails II: Electric Boogaloo is sure to follow.

And as others have pointed out, there’s a self-serving motive for Barr, too: Amb. Taylor’s testimony the other day implicated Barr in the whole Squid-Pro-Quo scheme (from page 11):

We also discussed the possibility that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, rather than President Zelensky, would make a statement about investigations, potentially in coordination with Attorney General Barr’s probe into the investigation of interference in the 2016 elections.

Barr is as crooked an Attorney General as we’ve ever had (except of course when we had him the first time during Poppy Bush’s Iran-Contra debacle), so he knows this road.

Published with permission of Mock, Paper, Scissors