California Wildfires 'Dangerously Close' To The 405 Freeway

Alisyn Camerota introduced a live report from Dan Simon on the California wildfires this morning, including one near the Getty Center, close to the freeway.

"You are looking at live pictures of a fire that's currently raging in Los Angeles county, this fire is dangerously close to the 405 freeway. Evacuation orders are in place at this hour. The situation in Northern California also remains quite dangerous. CNN's Dan Simon is live in Healdsburg, California, in front of a winery that burned down over the weekend.

"This winery stood here for 150 years and in about an hour it was reduced to ash and debris. You're seeing scenes of devastation like this throughout the community," Simon said.

"What makes this fire so extraordinary isn't just the burned-out structures, it's the impact it's having on so many people, about 200,000 folks have been forced to evacuate their homes because of the shifting winds, the dynamic winds, wind gusts over 90 miles per hour over the weekend. On top of that, about two million people who have been in the dark because PG&E, the utility, cut power to prevent other wildfires from breaking out.

"We should point out that PG&E may be responsible for this Kincade fire that started. It could be a nightmare scenario for this company because they're in bankruptcy because of the culpability of the other wildfires. This fire is 5% contained. The winds have died down. The winds are expected to pick up again tomorrow night."