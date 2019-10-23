Sean Duffy Slammed By Former Rep. For Sucking Up To Trump

It must be exhausting to be a Trump defender. Please don't mistake that for sympathy...just an observation. It's certainly exhausting listening to Trump defenders. Especially defenders like Sean Duffy, who this morning, on CNN's New Day, spouted lies and moaned about the perceived injustice of the impeachment inquiry and its related hearings.

Host John Berman did his level best to keep Duffy in line, trying to keep to the facts, and the testimony from Bill Taylor's hearing that was released. Duffy incorrectly claimed the Taylor's opening statement had been "leaked." Berman shot back, "We do have what is called in the business a primary source. Which is the opening statement here....This is his testimony."

Duffy whined, "But John, we're having an impeachment trial right now!" Again, Berman had to explain elementary civics to him:

No, we're not. As a matter of fact, that's not at all true. You have an impeachment inquiry. An impeachment trial, as you know from your knowledge of the Constitution, happens in the Senate. This is an impeachment inquiry which is most comparable to a grand jury investigation, which, as you know, isn't an opening proceeding. And as you also know, Republicans had equal time in the questioning yesterday. I'm not even asking you about the questioning. I'm asking you about the opening statement, which you're not addressing. Please address the opening statement.

Duffy refused to say anything about the content of Taylor's incredibly incriminating opening statement, and swerved instead to whine about how every piece of the process should be out in the open so the American people can listen to the evidence and decide. (Has he met the American people?) Then he said there couldn't be a quid pro quo because the Ukrainians didn't KNOW Trump was withholding funds for their defense against the Russians. I guess he hadn't actually read the opening statement, which stated they DID know, and also he probably didn't read The New York Times story about it. Don't worry. Berman corrects him later on it.

But the JOY had in this clip is former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent's response to Duffy's BS.

REP. DENT: The Ukrainians were being told -- the president of Ukraine was being told to make a public statement on CNN. You know, that was part of the -- that was supposed to be part of the deal. The Ukrainians, I think, clearly understood the pressure they were under. They needed the weapons and they were being told to make a public statement on CNN to investigate Burisma and the Bidens. That's clear. Look. People ask me why do I push back -- people ask me why do I push back against this administration and the president. Because my nose is not a heat seeking missile for the president's backside. People have to stand up and say -- and talk clearly to the American people. This is wrong. I mean, you cannot use your official resources to put -- official resources of the government to investigate your political opponent. Even without the quid pro quo. I mean, I was a chairman of the Ethics Committee. If a member of Congress had done anything like this, they would have been investigated. They would have been referred to the Department of Justice. End of story!

You know whose noses ARE heat-seeking missiles for Trump's a$$? Sean Duffy and every GOP apologist contributing to the downfall of our republic. Well-spoken, Rep. Dent. *Applause*