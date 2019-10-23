Sean Duffy Slammed By Former Rep. For Sucking Up To Trump

It must be exhausting to be a Trump defender. Please don't mistake that for sympathy...just an observation. It's certainly exhausting listening to Trump defenders. Especially defenders like Sean Duffy, who this morning, on CNN's New Day, spouted lies and moaned about the perceived injustice of the impeachment inquiry and its related hearings.
Host John Berman did his level best to keep Duffy in line, trying to keep to the facts, and the testimony from Bill Taylor's hearing that was released. Duffy incorrectly claimed the Taylor's opening statement had been "leaked." Berman shot back, "We do have what is called in the business a primary source. Which is the opening statement here....This is his testimony."
Duffy whined, "But John, we're having an impeachment trial right now!" Again, Berman had to explain elementary civics to him:
Duffy refused to say anything about the content of Taylor's incredibly incriminating opening statement, and swerved instead to whine about how every piece of the process should be out in the open so the American people can listen to the evidence and decide. (Has he met the American people?) Then he said there couldn't be a quid pro quo because the Ukrainians didn't KNOW Trump was withholding funds for their defense against the Russians. I guess he hadn't actually read the opening statement, which stated they DID know, and also he probably didn't read The New York Times story about it. Don't worry. Berman corrects him later on it.
But the JOY had in this clip is former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent's response to Duffy's BS.
You know whose noses ARE heat-seeking missiles for Trump's a$$? Sean Duffy and every GOP apologist contributing to the downfall of our republic. Well-spoken, Rep. Dent. *Applause*