C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Lindsey Buckingham

Happy 70th birthday to Linsey Buckingham.

I suppose we could hear a Fleetwood Mac song he wrote and play on but you can hear those any day at any time on any pop or rock station pretty much anywhere in the civilized world.

Instead, let's listen to his first hit as a solo artist. From his debut solo album, 1981's Law and Order, "Trouble" peaked at number nine in the US and number 31 in the UK, where it remained charted for seven weeks. I hadn't thought about this song in quite a while but my oldest child posted it on his Facebook recently and I was reminded how interesting and different it was for it's time as a pop single.

What are you listening to tonight?

NOTE: Our remembrance of Kim Shattuck is here. Rest in peace.